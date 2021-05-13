Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 10,261 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

