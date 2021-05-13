Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Comerica by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,227,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 258,779 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comerica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Comerica stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

