Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $171.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.