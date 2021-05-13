Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $351.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.