Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $44,919.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00727736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $907.53 or 0.01827849 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,701,866 coins and its circulating supply is 427,441,430 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

