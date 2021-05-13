Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,426,473.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

