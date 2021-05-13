Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,383,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645,013 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 4.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 2.45% of Pinterest worth $1,138,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 129,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,802,409. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last ninety days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.