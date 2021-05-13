Piper Sandler Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.44.

SIVB stock opened at $547.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

