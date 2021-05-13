Piper Sandler Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.29% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,335.09. 6,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,472.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,408.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $888.62 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.