Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

