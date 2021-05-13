Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

MGTX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

