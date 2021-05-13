Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $147.12 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

