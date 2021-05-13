Piper Sandler Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $20.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMWL. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

NYSE AMWL traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 555,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

