Piper Sandler Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $58.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 333,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

