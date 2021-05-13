Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

CPRX stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.