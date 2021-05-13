Piper Sandler Weighs in on Globant S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Globant in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.77. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

