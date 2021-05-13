Piper Sandler Weighs in on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,462. The firm has a market cap of $359.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

