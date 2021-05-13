Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Reaches $290,074.86

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $290,074.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.34 or 0.07466040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.79 or 0.02433711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.00621268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00168384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00807371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00617953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.00585969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006898 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

