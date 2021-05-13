Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $8,324.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00133547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.82 or 0.03601399 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

