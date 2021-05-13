Playcent Market Cap Reaches $7.39 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Playcent has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $381,418.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

