Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0709 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $105,995.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

