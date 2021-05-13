Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 11420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $8,046,000.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

