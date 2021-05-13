Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.70

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 75,196 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £16.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

