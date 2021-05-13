PlotX Reaches Market Cap of $8.44 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

