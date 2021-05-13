Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499. The firm has a market cap of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.