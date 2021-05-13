Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 11,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

