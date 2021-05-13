PolarityTE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 2,415 call options.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 143,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,609. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.