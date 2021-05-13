Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,509.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000848 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00133577 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.24 or 0.03577567 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars.

