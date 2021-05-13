Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.46

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $434,813.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,660,678 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars.

