Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.