Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.35 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Polymath has a market cap of $216.80 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.00630788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

