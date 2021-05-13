PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,177. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

