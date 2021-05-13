PolySwarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,115.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $20.42 million and $27,115.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.