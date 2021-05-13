Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.49 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00016967 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00231169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.01227982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01050374 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

