Poplar Forest Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,587 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 177,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,863,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.