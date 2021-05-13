Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 444,051 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,051 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 137,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,680,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

