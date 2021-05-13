Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.69. 11,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

