Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.94

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 21436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

