Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s previous close.

POSH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $501,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.