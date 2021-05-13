Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

POSH opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $2,307,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $521,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

