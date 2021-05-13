Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. 3,794,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,395. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

