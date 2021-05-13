Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.78, but opened at $37.82. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 9,124 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $521,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

