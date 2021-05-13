Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
POST stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
