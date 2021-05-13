Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

