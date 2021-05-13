Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 484,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

