Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.57 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $195.49 million and approximately $58.57 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

