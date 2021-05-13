PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 45,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,533. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

