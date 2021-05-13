PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.
Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 45,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,533. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
