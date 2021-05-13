PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has raised its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PYT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

