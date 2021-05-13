PRA Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.