PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRAH. Truist Securities cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $170.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

