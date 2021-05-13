Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 175,605 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $21.63.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

